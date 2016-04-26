Bombardier says Chorus Aviation's unit to buy five aircraft

April 26 Bombardier Inc said a unit of Nova Scotia-based Chorus Aviation Inc has signed an agreement to buy five CRJ900 aircraft with an option to buy an additional five aircraft.

Based on the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft, the order is valued at about $229 million and could increase to $467 million, if Chorus exercises its right to purchase the additional aircraft, Bombardier said on Tuesday.

Once delivered, the five aircraft will be operated by a unit of Chorus under the Air Canada Express banner. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)