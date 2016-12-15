版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四

Bombardier provides 2017 earnings forecast, reaffirms 2016 guidance

Dec 14 Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier Inc on Wednesday said it expects its full year 2017 consolidated revenue to grow in low single digit year-over-year.

Along with releasing its 2017 guidance, Bombardier also reaffirmed its 2020 revenue target of $25 billion and current 2016 guidance.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

