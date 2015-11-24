Bombardier says lower business jet production to drive down revenue

BRIEF-Qualcomm CEO Mollenkopf's 2016 compensation $11.1 mln vs $10.4 mln in 2015
* Qualcomm Inc - CEO Steve Mollenkopf's 2016 total compensation $11.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 24 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said lower production of its business jets - Global 5000 and Global 6000 - will drive down revenue in 2016.
The company, which is scheduled to hold an investor day on Tuesday, said it expects its liquidity position to be strong in 2016, driven by investments from Quebec pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and the government of Quebec. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union Co, the world's biggest money-transfer company, agreed to pay $586 million and admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says to sell 8.2 million shares of common stock of company, at a price to public of US$1.225 per share