Bombardier says lower business jet production to drive down revenue

Nov 24 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said lower production of its business jets - Global 5000 and Global 6000 - will drive down revenue in 2016.

The company, which is scheduled to hold an investor day on Tuesday, said it expects its liquidity position to be strong in 2016, driven by investments from Quebec pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and the government of Quebec. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)