版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 6日 星期二 20:59 BJT

Lufthansa's Swiss sees fewer CSeries deliveries than planned this year

BERLIN, Sept 6 Lufthansa unit Swiss International Air Lines expects to take delivery of fewer CSeries single-aisle planes than initially planned this year due to delivery delays with the Pratt & Whitney engines, it said.

Swiss, the launch operator for the Bombardier plane with one CS100 in service, had initially expected 9 of the planes this year, but declined to say on Tuesday exactly how many it now expected.

"The deliveries and entries into service of our further C Series aircraft are being set back - by a few weeks - also because of delivery delays with their engines," a spokesman for Swiss told Reuters.

Bombardier earlier on Tuesday cut its CSeries delivery forecast to 7 from 15 aircraft citing engine delivery delays by its supplier Pratt & Whitney. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐