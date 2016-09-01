Bombardier to halt completion of some business jets in 2017 amid soft market

MONTREAL, Sept 1 Bombardier Inc will
halt completion work on its Global 5000 and 6000 business jets
during certain periods in 2017, the manufacturer said on
Thursday, amid ongoing softness in the market for corporate
planes.
The furloughs at Bombardier's global completions center
follow a decision in 2015 by the Canadian plane and trainmaker
to cut production of Global 5000 and 6000 jets, citing weak
demand from China, Latin America and Russia.
"It's a very common practice to adjust our manufacturing
strategy and sequencing to ensure we manage our inventories and
costs," said Bombardier spokesman Mark Masluch.
"We will work collaboratively with our Union to ensure we
take steps to mitigate impact to our workforce."
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)