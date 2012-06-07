Bombardier Q400 approved for operation in Russia

TORONTO, June 7 Bombardier Inc said on Thursday that its Q400 turboprop plane has been approved for operation in Russia, a "key growth market" in its global expansion strategy.

Montreal-based Bombardier, which has been expanding its sales force to drive business in emerging markets, said the approval by Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee was a milestone in its growing presence in Russia.

There are currently more than 80 Dash 8-Q-Series turboprops and CRJ regional jets in service in Russia, where carriers have flown Bombardier's re gional planes si nce 2003, the company said.

"More approval is better than less. It gives them one more market they can sell into and it's a market well suited for the aircraft," said PI Financial analyst Chris Murray. "I wouldn't think it would dramatically move the needle."

Bombardier said it has booked firm orders for 428 Q400 airliners.

Canada's No. 2 airline, WestJet Airlines Ltd said in May that it will buy 20 Q400 NextGen aircraft, the latest version of the Q400 planes, with an option to purchase 25 more over the next six years. It plans to launch a new regional carrier in the second half of 2013.

Bombardier shares were up 1 percent, or 4 Canadian cents, to C$3.83 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon.