UPDATE 1-Bombardier gets order for 150 additional rail cars

European bank shares climb to three-week high in earnings-driven trade
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds details, closing prices)
June 26 Bombardier Inc's train unit said it will deliver 150 additional rail cars for about $266 million to the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) under an option in a contract signed earlier this month.
The option is under a contract the company signed with the San Francisco BART to deliver 260 new rail cars for $631 million.
Bombardier said it now has firm orders for 410 cars under the BART contract, with a total value of about $897 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.81 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 J.P. Morgan revised its outlook on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase to May from June following surprisingly strong data on January U.S. retail sales and consumer prices and more hawkish rhetoric from some central bank officials.
