Bombardier's share of S Africa rail contract amounts to $1.2 bln

TORONTO, April 2 Bombardier Inc said
on Tuesday that its share of a recently announced deal to supply
240 electric locomotives to South Africa's Transnet Freight Rail
is worth $1.2 billion at list prices.
The Canadian train and aircraft maker said it would produce
the locomotives in South Africa until the end of 2017, with
first delivery expected in April 2016.
The order is part of a $4.7 billion contract to supply 599
electric and 465 diesel trains, awarded on March 17 to
Bombardier, General Electric Co and China's top two train makers
CSR Corp and China CNR Corp.
The trains will mainly be used for the transportation of
general cargo. Transnet also moves coal, iron ore and other
commodities to the country's ports an operates the country's
main refined fuel pipelines.
"This landmark order demonstrates how Bombardier
Transportation continues to grow local roots in key emerging
markets such as South Africa," said Lutz Bertling, the train
unit's chief operating officer.
Bombardier owns 74 percent of Bombardier Transportation
South Africa, with the remainder held by South African employees
and business trusts.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by David Gregorio)