UPDATE 3-Bombardier stock hit again by regional jet outlook

VANCOUVER, Sept 1 Shares of Bombardier Inc
(BBDb.TO) fell for a second day on Thursday after the world's
No. 3 commercial planemaker raised cash flow concerns and
spooked investors with a dismal sales outlook for its regional
jets.
Several brokerages cut their price targets for Bombardier
stock and at least one analyst downgraded it even though the
company's second-quarter earnings and revenue, released on
Wednesday, beat market expectations.
Bombardier shares closed 21 Canadian cents, or 4.4 percent,
lower at C$4.56 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday in
heavy trading after losing 6.8 percent on Wednesday.
Montreal-based Bombardier said on Wednesday it may have to
curb production of its CRJ fleet of regional commercial
aircraft if orders do not pick up, and its results showed a
much higher-than-expected cash burn . [ID:nL4E7JV1V5]
Bombardier's aerospace outlook has become more muted on
growing concerns over global slowdown, said Raymond James
analyst Steve Hansen, who downgraded the stock to "market
perform" from "outperform".
"If the company does not win these CRJ (sales) campaigns,
we believe it will reduce production rates, which in turn may
impact its 2013 EBIT target of 10 percent," said analyst Walter
Spracklin of RBC Capital Markets.
Spracklin, who cut his price target on the stock by a C$1
to C$6, said he does not expect any big orders for Bombardier's
new larger-sized jet, the C-Series, any time soon.
"With most of the large U.S. carriers already announcing or
postponing their fleet renewal plans into 2012, we believe the
probability of a 'mega' order (which we would consider 100-plus
firm orders as such) in the coming months as low," he said.
Just as Bombardier is trying to ramp up its regional jet
sales in emerging markets, several new products are coming
online, including Russia's Superjet, Japan's MRJ, and China's
ARJ regional jet, making Bombardier's penetration of these
markets more difficult, Spracklin said.
J.P. Morgan Securities, Credit Suisse, Desjardins
Securities and Stonecap Securities cut their price targets on
JP Morgan's Joseph Nadol, however, said: "The key earnings
driver is a business jet recovery and we see Bombardier as the
best play on this end market in our group." Nadol kept his
"overweight" rating on the stock.
