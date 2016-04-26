Bombardier moves forward release of first1quarter results

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TORONTO, April 26 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it will be moving forward its first-quarter results by a day to Thursday, in a surprise announcement that gave no reason for the change.
The embattled Quebec-based company, which is set to hold its annual shareholder meeting on Friday, said it plans to host a conference call to review its results at 0800 Eastern Time (1200 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.