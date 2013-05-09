Bombardier says CSeries on track; adjusted profit rises

May 9 Bombardier Inc, the world's No.
4 commercial aircraft maker, said on Thursday its CSeries
jetliner was on track to make its first flight in June, and
reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit.
The single-aisle plane, with seating for up to 160
passengers, represents the Canadian company's attempt to break
into the lower end of the lucrative 100-to-200-seat aircraft
market dominated by Boeing Co and Airbus.
The CSeries tests are progressing well, the company said.
Bombardier, which is also the world's biggest train
manufacturer, said its first-quarter net profit fell to $148
million, or 8 cents per share, from $155 million, or 8 cents per
share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $156 million from
$150 million a year earlier.