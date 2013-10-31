版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 18:10 BJT

Bombardier profit falls as aircraft deliveries fall

Oct 31 Bombardier Inc reported a nearly 15 percent fall in third-quarter net profit due to lower aircraft deliveries and orders.

Net profit fell to $147 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $172 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dipped marginally to $4.1 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐