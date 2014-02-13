版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 19:17 BJT

Bombardier posts quarterly profit

Feb 13 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday and said the initial ground and flight test performance results of its CSeries' aircraft program were in line with the company's expectations.

Montreal-based Bombardier reported net income $97 million, or 5 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $5.3 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐