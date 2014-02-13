Bombardier posts quarterly profit

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
Feb 13 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday and said the initial ground and flight test performance results of its CSeries' aircraft program were in line with the company's expectations.
Montreal-based Bombardier reported net income $97 million, or 5 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $5.3 billion.
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in thin and choppy trade on Monday, with retail investors hunting for small-to-mid cap stocks in the absence of foreign investors due to the Easter holiday.
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A