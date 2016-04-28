Bombardier to sell Delta 75 CSeries jets, posts Q1 loss

April 28 Bombardier Inc announced a much anticipated order from Delta Air Lines for 75 of its CSeries narrow-body passenger jets on Thursday.

The embattled Canadian plane and train maker also reported a first-quarter loss of 7 cents per share. That compares with a profit of 5 cents per share in the year-ago period.

The Quebec-based company's loss was 3 cents per share excluding items.

Bombardier said Delta's firm order for 75 CS100 aircraft with options for an additional 50 aircraft is worth about $5.6 billion based on the list price. (Reporting by Euan Rocha and Sweta Singh; Editing by Savio D'Souza)