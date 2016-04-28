Bombardier to sell Delta 75 CSeries jets, posts Q1 loss

April 28 Bombardier Inc announced a
much anticipated order from Delta Air Lines for 75 of
its CSeries narrow-body passenger jets on Thursday.
The embattled Canadian plane and train maker also reported a
first-quarter loss of 7 cents per share. That compares with a
profit of 5 cents per share in the year-ago period.
The Quebec-based company's loss was 3 cents per share
excluding items.
Bombardier said Delta's firm order for 75 CS100 aircraft
with options for an additional 50 aircraft is worth about $5.6
billion based on the list price.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Sweta Singh; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)