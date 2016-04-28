UPDATE 1-Bombardier to sell up to 125 CSeries jets to Delta, posts Q1 loss

(Adds details)
April 28 Bombardier Inc announced on
Thursday a much-anticipated order from Delta Air Lines
for up to 125 of its CSeries passenger jets, throwing a lifeline
to the Canadian company which also reported a quarterly loss.
Bombardier said Delta's firm order for 75 CS100 aircraft,
with options for an additional 50, was worth about $5.6 billion
based on the list price. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in
2018, the Quebec-based company said.
The CSeries program, which is years late and billions of
dollars over budget, nearly sank Bombardier last year but a
flurry of cash injections and deals have helped to stabilize the
company.
The Delta order, along with Air Canada's commitment
early this year to buy 45 CSeries jets, has helped improve
sentiment around the program and boosted Bombardier's share
price.
The program, however, is not expected to turn a profit until
about 2020.
The embattled Canadian plane and train maker reported a
bigger-than expected first-quarter loss of 3 cents per share,
compared with the average analyst estimate for a loss of 1 cent
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell nearly 11 percent to $3.91 billion.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Sweta Singh; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Ted Kerr)