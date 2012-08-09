Bombardier profit falls on lower revenue at train division

Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division.

Net profit for the world's third-biggest plane maker fell to $182 million, or 10 cents per share, from $211 million, 12 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which is also the world's largest passenger train maker, fell to $4.17 billion from $4.74 billion in the year-earlier quarter.