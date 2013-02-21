UPDATE 2-Bombardier profit slumps on charge, delays Lear 85 launch

* Says CSeries' first flight will take place by end of June
* Learjet 85 launch pushed to summer 2014
* 2013 EBIT margins expected to be similar to 2012
* Fourth-quarter adj EPS $0.10 vs $0.13 year earlier
* Shares tumble 7 percent
Feb 21 Bombardier Inc reported a 93
percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday after taking a
restructuring charge and said it was delaying the launch of its
Learjet 85 business aircraft to the summer of 2014, sending its
shares down 7 percent.
The Montreal-based plane and train maker also issued an
outlook that at least one analyst found disappointing. It said
earnings before financing expense, financing income and income
taxes (EBIT) margins - a closely watched profitability measure -
are expected to be little changed in 2013 at about 5 percent. It
sees its profit margin in 2014 at about 6 percent.
"Although weak margins in both segments in Q4 are clearly
going to be disappointing to the market, we think that the more
important driver for the stock today will be the soft margin
guidance for 2013," said Cameron Doerksen, an analyst at
National Bank Financial.
Even so, Bombardier's total order backlog rose to $66.6
billion at the end of 2012, from $55.8 billion at the end of
2011. In its aerospace division, the company said it plans to
deliver about 190 business and 55 commercial planes.
"Looking out into full-year 2013, Bombardier remains well
positioned to fund both operations and ongoing development
programs," said Walter Spracklin, an analyst with RBC Dominion
Securities.
LAUNCH DELAY
The entry-into-service delay for the new Learjet, which was
originally targeted for the end of this year, appeared to be
expected. Bombardier said technology issues had impacted the
timeline.
The company also said the first flight of its C-Series
jetliner, its ticket into the larger commercial jet market,
would take place by the end of June.
Bombardier said in November the first flight had been
delayed by six months, to June, because of unspecified supplier
delays.
Bombardier competes with Brazil's Embraer in the
smaller passenger aircraft business and is seeking to capture
some of the larger plane market, dominated by Airbus
and Boeing Co, with its 100-149 seat C-series plane.
Bombardier said on Wednesday it won an order to sell up to
42 of the C-series jetliners to Russian aircraft leasing company
Ilyushin Finance Co in a deal that could be worth as much as
$3.42 billion.
The company said it expects revenue to be higher this year
than the $16.8 billion it reported for 2012. Percentage growth
is expected to be in high single digits. Although
Montreal-based, the company reports results in U.S. dollars.
Net profit in the fourth quarter fell to $14 million, from
$214 million a year earlier.
Bombardier took a restructuring charge of $119 million in
the quarter related to job cuts in its rail unit and the closure
of a freight car plant in Aachen, Germany.
On an adjusted basis, net income fell to $188 million, or 10
cents per share, from $227 million, or 13 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $4.8 billion.
Revenue at Bombardier's aerospace unit, which makes
business, commercial and amphibious craft, rose 30 percent to
$2.6 billion a year earlier. Revenue in the transportation unit,
which makes trains, fell 4 percent to $2.2 billion.
Free cash flow rose 44 percent to $850 million.
Bombardier stock fell as much as 7.71 percent to C$3.95
shortly after the open.