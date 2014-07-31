Bombardier's revenue rises 10.4 pct

US STOCKS-Wall St gains in relief rally after French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
July 31 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported higher second-quarter revenue as it sold more trains and planes.
Revenue rose 10.4 percent to $4.89 billion.
The company's net income fell to $155 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $180 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 24 The nearly eight-year legal odyssey of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov is not over, after New York State's highest court agreed to review his reinstated conviction for stealing high-frequency trading code.
ATHENS, April 24 German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessaloniki Port with an offer of 231.9 million euros ($251.8 million), privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.