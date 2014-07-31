版本:
2014年 7月 31日

Bombardier's revenue rises 10.4 pct

July 31 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported higher second-quarter revenue as it sold more trains and planes.

Revenue rose 10.4 percent to $4.89 billion.

The company's net income fell to $155 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $180 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
