Bombardier profit nearly halves on charge for job cuts

Oct 30 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc's quarterly profit dropped nearly 50 percent as it took a $120 million charge related to previously announced job cuts.

The Montreal-based company's net income fell to $74 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $147 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 21 percent to $4.9 billion.