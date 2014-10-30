Bombardier profit nearly halves on charge for job cuts

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8,786 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
Oct 30 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc's quarterly profit dropped nearly 50 percent as it took a $120 million charge related to previously announced job cuts.
The Montreal-based company's net income fell to $74 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $147 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 21 percent to $4.9 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
ZURICH, April 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8,786 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay