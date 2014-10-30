UPDATE 4-Bombardier suspends plan for Russia venture; profit tops estimates

* Q3 adjusted profit $0.12/shr vs est $0.09/shr
* Q3 revenue up 21 pct at $4.91 bln vs est $4.81 bln
* Q3 profit cut in half on charge for job cuts
* Lufthansa unit will not be CSeries launch operator
(Recasts with news on Russia from conference call)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Oct 30 Bombardier Inc
reported quarterly earnings that topped expectations on Thursday
and said it had put plans for a plane-building joint venture in
Russia on hold due to political and economic conditions there,
potentially jeopardizing a large Russian order.
The Canadian plane and train maker had been in talks with
state-owned industrial and defense conglomerate Rostec to
manufacture its Q400 turboprop in Russia, and sell 100 planes in
the country.
"Given the political situation and the economy in Russia
right now, we're setting this project aside for the time being,
and we'll see what happens over the next number of months,"
Chief Executive Pierre Beaudoin said on a conference call.
Bombardier's shares were down 2.6 percent at C$3.81 at
midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Under the terms of a preliminary deal signed last year,
Rostec would have bought 50 planes from Bombardier and arranged
at least 50 more orders in the region.
Beaudoin said the two companies are still discussing those
orders. "They do believe in the Q400," he said. "They need an
aircraft such as the Q400."
The European Union, the United States and Canada have
brought sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine,
but in July Beaudoin said the situation had not affected
discussions with Rostec.
Bombardier said in delivered 71 aircraft in the third
quarter, compared with 45 planes a year earlier. Aerospace
earnings before interest and taxes rose to $137 million from $86
million, excluding special items.
Test flights continued for Bombardier's closely watched
CSeries program, which takes a company best known for business
jets and turboprop planes into the competitive commercial jet
market. The program has been plagued by delays and rising costs,
worrying investors.
Bombardier said it had cash and equivalents of $1.9 billion
at Sept. 30, down from $3.4 billion a year earlier. RBC Capital
Markets analyst Walter Spracklin said in a note the company's
liquidity position was "healthy".
Deutsche Lufthansa AG, one of Bombardier's
big-name customers, said on Thursday its Swiss International
unit would not be the launch operator for the CSeries jet.
Bombardier said in September it was in talks with an
unidentified airline that could become the first operator of the
CSeries. Swiss had been the first customer to place an order for
CSeries jets, in 2009.
Revenue at Bombardier's rail transport business rose 13
percent to $2.33 billion. That helped total revenue jump nearly
21 percent to $4.91 billion, beating the average analyst
estimate of $4.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profit dropped as the company took a $120 million charge
related to job cuts. Net income fell to $74 million, or 3 cents
per share, from $147 million, or 8 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time charges, profit was 12 cents per share,
topping the average analyst estimate of 9 cents a share.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick
in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin;
Editing by Savio D'Souza, Jeffrey Benkoe and Peter Galloway)