Bombardier reports smaller quarterly loss

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss compared to a year earlier, when the company recorded impairment charges.
Net loss attributable to Bombardier shareholders narrowed to $251 million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $679 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took charges of $30 million in the quarter compared to $673 million a year earlier.
Montreal-headquartered Bombardier, which is in the middle of a 5-year turnaround plan to improve results, reported a 12.7 percent fall in revenue to $4.38 billion. (Reporting By Allison Lampert and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results