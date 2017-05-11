Bombardier reports smaller quarterly loss

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss and said its Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin would step down.
Bombardier said Beaudoin will continue to serve as non-executive chairman.
Net loss narrowed to $31 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $138 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Montreal-headquartered Bombardier, which is in the midst of a five-year turnaround plan to improve results, reported an 8.6 percent fall in revenue to $3.58 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
