2016年 10月 31日

Bombardier expands business jet service on three continents

ORLANDO, Fla. Oct 31 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Monday it is expanding support operations for its business jets, hiring 200 technicians and expanding service centers in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

The move comes amid a sustained slowdown in business jet sales, as many manufacturers are positioning to capture more sales of products and services after planes are sold. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
