Quebec pension fund withholding support for Bombardier executive chairman

* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
MONTREAL May 8 Canada's second-largest pension fund, a key institutional shareholder in Bombardier Inc , said it has withheld support for the re-election of the company's executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin at its annual general meeting this week.
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said in a letter published on Monday that the board of the Canadian plane and train maker should be headed by a fully independent director. Beaudoin, a former chief executive, is a member of the company's founding family. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.