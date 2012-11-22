Striking Bombardier rail-car plant workers reject contract

* Workers have been on strike since Nov. 1

* Bombardier says honoring customer commitments

* Plant's biggest project is for Montreal's metro

Nov 22 Striking workers at a Quebec-based rail-car factory belonging to Bombardier Inc have overwhelmingly rejected an offer from the company with outsourcing remaining a major stumbling block, the union said on Thursday.

Just short of 90 percent of the workers at the La Pocatiere plant who voted on Wednesday night rejected the offer, the factory union, which is affiliated with the Confederation of National Trade Unions, said in a statement.

Some 330 workers at the plant, located 360 km (225 miles) northeast of Montreal, walked off the job on Nov. 1 over pension fund issues and the outsourcing of work to other Bombardier facilities in Ontario, the United States and Mexico.

The plant makes parts for rail cars ordered by customers including New Jersey Transit, the Chicago Transit Authority and Montreal's metro.

Bombardier spokesman Marc Laforge said despite the three-week strike the company had been able to "honor commitments" to its customers as it has some 200 non-unionized employees who have been able to take over some factory work. The site's biggest project, a contract to build 468 rail cars for Montreal's metro, was still in its early phases with "serious" production only due to start in June 2013, Laforge said.

He said Bombardier's contract offer was "generous". It included salary increases of 12.5 percent over five years and the injection of $9 million into workers' pension fund, which he said would increase employee benefits by 18 percent.

The workers' contract expired on Sept. 30, 2011.

Shares in Bombardier were 2 Canadian cents firmer at C$3.06 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.