Swiss says to receive Bombardier CSeries by June, start flights in Q3

ZURICH, March 23 The launch customer for
Bombardier's new CSeries jetliner, Swiss International Air
Lines, said on Wednesday it was confident of receiving the jet
by June and that it planned to begin services in the third
quarter.
The Lufthansa subsidiary's Chief Technical Officer Peter
Wojahn said the Canadian firm had overcome delays in the
aircraft's development that analysts say have caused cash
problems and weighed on sales.
"We see the progress they are making. I'm confident we will
make it by June," he told a news conference after Bombardier
completed a series of route trials from the airline's Zurich
base.
Bombardier has said it will deliver the first 110-seat model
in the second quarter.
Ryan DeBrusk, vice president of sales at Bombardier
Commercial Aircraft, said the planemaker was "aggressively
pursuing sales campaigns."
