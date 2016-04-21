Swiss Air to start CSeries flights on July 15

BERLIN, April 21 Swiss Air, a unit of Lufthansa , will put the long awaited new Bombardier CSeries plane into commercial service on July 15, it said on Thursday.

Swiss, the launch operator of the new 110-seater plane, expects to take delivery of its first CS100 at the end of June before the first flight carrying paying passengers from Zurich to Paris Charles de Gaulle on July 15.

Manchester, Prague and Budapest will be among the first destinations, alongside Paris, the carrier said.

Swiss has ordered 30 of the CSeries jets, including 10 of the larger CS300 version. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)