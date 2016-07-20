Toronto rail agency serves Bombardier over light rail delay

TORONTO, July 20 Metrolinx, the provincial agency in charge of transportation in and around Toronto, said on Wednesday that it had filed a notice of default against Bombardier Inc for delayed delivery of a fleet of light-rail vehicles.

The notice was served on July 12 and gave a short deadline for Bombardier to provide an updated schedule for delivery of the vehicles, none of which have yet been delivered.

"Metrolinx has exercised an option in our contract," a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. "Serving notice is the right thing to do from a business perspective."

Bombardier did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Montreal-based plane and train maker in 2010 won a roughly C$770 million ($591 million) contract to deliver 182 vehicles between 2013 and 2020.

The light-rail vehicles are to be used in a new transit project crossing Toronto due to open in 2021.

Toronto's municipal transit authority has also complained of delayed delivery from Bombardier after receiving only a handful of streetcars it ordered in 2009.

News of the Metrolinx notice of default was first reported by the Toronto Star newspaper.

($1 = 1.3038 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)