Bombardier signs 300-train deal with Austrian Federal Railways

Dec 29 Bombardier Inc said on Thursday
it had signed a deal to deliver up to 300 Talent 3 trains to the
Austrian Federal Railways for about 1.8 billion euros ($1.9
billion) at list prices.
Bombardier said the first 21 of the electric trains would be
delivered in 2019.
The Talent 3 is a multiple-unit railcar that allows for up
to 50 percent more seating capacity than its predecessor
generation, the Montreal-based company said.
Austrian Federal Railways already operates 187 Talent-family
trains. About 1,400 Talent series trains are already in service
in Europe and Canada.
($1 = 0.9552 euros)
