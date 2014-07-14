Bombardier union at Ontario rail manufacturing plant goes on strike

TORONTO, July 14 Some 900 unionized Bombardier Inc workers walked off the job at a railcar production facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario on Monday afternoon, the president of Unifor said, after the parties hit an impasse over pension changes and benefit reductions.

"They are walking out as we speak," said union president Jerry Dias in an interview.

Negotiations for the contract, which expired on May 31, began in mid-June.

