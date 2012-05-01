WRAPUP 1-WestJet picks Bombardier planes for regional carrier

* WestJet signs letter of intent to buy 20 Bombardier Q400s
* Airline takes option on 25 more Q400s
* WestJet had eyed planes from Europe's ATR
* WestJet profit up 42 pct, beats market expectations
May 1 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's
No. 2 airline, said on Tuesday it has selected Bombardier Inc
to supply turboprop aircraft for the new regional
carrier it is setting up to try to chip away further at
dominant, but ailing, competitor Air Canada.
Shares in both WestJet and Bombardier rose after the deal
was announced. WestJet also reported quarterly earnings on
Tuesday that were well above market expectations.
The carrier said it has signed a letter of intent to buy 20
Q400 NextGen aircraft from Montreal-based Bombardier with the
option of purchasing an additional 25.
In choosing Bombardier, WestJet selected a fellow Canadian
company over planemaker ATR, a joint venture of French aerospace
group EADS and Italian defense group Finmeccanica
.
"I think it was right choice. Range, speed and flexibility
were key drivers," said Addison Schonland, a partner at airline
consulting firm AirInsight, of WestJet's decision to choose the
Q400 over the ATR 72-600.
The firm commitment for 20 planes is worth around US$620
million, Stonecap Securities analyst Scott Rattee said in a note
to clients. If the 25 options are exercised, the deal is worth
US$1.395 billion at current list prices, he said.
WestJet said in February that it will launch a regional
operation to serve smaller Canadian communities before the end
of 2013. It said then that it planned to buy
about 40 turboprops and was talking to Bombardier and ATR.
WestJet expects to announce its initial regional schedule
using the Q400s later in 2012.
Its new regional airline takes direct aim at Air Canada,
which is now the sole carrier on several domestic routes. The
flights, under the Air Canada Express brand, are flown for the
company by regional airline Chorus Aviation.
While Air Canada has wrestled with labor disruptions and
high pension costs during the past year, WestJet, which is not
unionized and has costs that are about a third below those of
Air Canada, has continued to thrive and expand.
It reported a 42 percent rise in first-quarter earnings as
it flew more passengers despite fare increases.
Earnings rose to C$68.3 million ($69.13 million), or 49
Canadian cents a share, well ahead of the 39 Canadian cents a
share that analysts had expected. In the same period a year
earlier, WestJet earned C$48 million, or 34 Canadian cents.
Revenue increased 15.4 percent to C$891 million.
Load factor - the percentage of available seats filled with
paying customers - rose to 83 percent from 82 percent in the
year-before quarter.
"We achieved our highest first-quarter load factor, improved
the overall yield and made good progress towards our return on
invested capital target," WestJet Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky
said, adding that revenue growth outpaced higher fuel costs.
First-quarter costs per available seat mile rose 4.2
percent, while revenue per available seat mile rose 6 percent.
Shares in WestJet were nearly 3 percent higher at C$14.65 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning. Bombardier's
stock rose 2 percent to C$4.27.