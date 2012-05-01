WRAPUP 2-WestJet picks Bombardier planes for regional carrier

* WestJet signs letter of intent to buy 20 Bombardier Q400s
* Airline takes option on 25 more Q400s
* WestJet had eyed planes from Europe's ATR
* WestJet profit up 42 pct, beats market expectations
By Nicole Mordant
May 1 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's
No. 2 airline, has selected Bombardier Inc to supply
up to 45 aircraft for a regional carrier it is setting up to
chip away at its struggling competitor Air Canada.
WestJet, which also reported a steeper-than-expected 42
percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, chose Bombardier's
Q400 turboprop over a model made by ATR, a joint venture of
France's EADS and Italy's Finmeccanica.
The low-cost airline, which flies across Canada, into the
United States and to the Caribbean, said it signed a letter of
intent to buy 20 Q400 Bombardier NextGen aircraft, with the
option of purchasing another 25 over the next six years.
"I think it was the right choice. Range, speed and
flexibility were key drivers," said Addison Schonland, a partner
at airline consulting firm AirInsight, referring to WestJet's
decision to choose the Q400 over the ATR 72-600.
Shares of both WestJet and Bombardier rose after the deal
was announced. WestJet's stock also benefited from the
stronger-than-expected earnings and an improved outlook.
WestJet declined to reveal a price for the planes but
Stonecap Securities analyst Scott Rattee estimated the 20-plane
commitment at around $620 million. If the 25 options are
exercised, the deal is worth $1.395 billion at current list
prices, he said in a note to clients.
The airline, which until now has only flown one type of
aircraft, Boeing 737s, said in February that it will launch a
regional operation to serve smaller Canadian communities as it
searches for ways to expand.
It said then it was talking to Bombardier and ATR about
buying about 40 turboprops - smaller, more fuel-efficient planes
that can operate on shorter runways.
WestJet's planned regional airline spells new competition
for Air Canada, which is the sole carrier, through its partner
Chorus Aviation, on several routes to small towns in
Canada.
The new WestJet carrier is expected to launch in the second
half of 2013 after announcing an initial schedule later this
year.
Air Canada has wrestled with labor disruptions and high
pension costs during the past year, while non-unionized WestJet,
with about a third of Air Canada's costs, has thrived and
expanded.
Most analysts expected WestJet to opt for the Q400 over the
ATR 72-600, highlighting the faster speed, slightly bigger size
and superior climbing capability of the Bombardier plane even
though it is less fuel efficient.
The order is a boost for Bombardier, which last year
announced cuts in Q400 production as its order book shrunk due
to weaker economic conditions and heightened competition.
Rattee said the WestJet order may push Bombardier to
increase production and help support heavy spending on new
aerospace programs such as the Learjet 85 and the C-Series jet.
WESTJET EARNINGS BEAT MARKET
WestJet reported a 42 percent rise in first-quarter earnings
as it flew more passengers while increasing fares and squeezing
out extra fees for baggage and early seat reservations.
Earnings rose to C$68.3 million ($69.1 million), or 49
Canadian cents a share, well ahead of the 39 Canadian cents that
analysts had expected. In the same period a year earlier,
WestJet earned C$48 million, or 34 Canadian cents.
Revenue increased 15.4 percent to C$891 million.
First-quarter costs per available seat mile (CASM) rose 4.2
percent, outflanked by revenue per available seat mile, which
rose 6 percent.
WestJet slightly raised its outlook for full-year CASM,
excluding fuel and employee profit share, saying it expected it
to rise by between 1.5 percent and 2.5 per cent. Its previous
guidance was for a zero to 1 percent increase in CASM.
"The good news is that this increase is being driven
primarily by increased expenses related to a better than
expected revenue outlook," National Bank Financial analyst
Cameron Doerksen said.
Shares in WestJet were up 1.6 percent at C$14.46 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon. Bombardier's stock
rose 1.2 percent to C$4.23.