AIRSHOW-Bombardier books four Challenger 650 orders from Zetta Jet

ORLANDO, Fla. Oct 30 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Sunday it had booked an order for four of its Challenger 650 business jets from Zetta Jet, a charter operator based in Singapore, valued at $129 million at list prices.

Zetta Jet plans to operate the planes, which have a range of 4,000 nautical miles, between Los Angeles and Southeast Asia, the companies said at the National Business Aviation Association air show. China's Minsheng Financial Leasing Co Ltd, a unit of China Minsheng Bank, is financing the purchase, which comes amid a prolonged slowdown in business jet orders. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Peter Cooney)

