Bombardier, China's Comac to collaborate on CSeries aircraft

March 21 Canada's Bombardier Aerospace, a unit
of Bombardier Inc, and Commercial Aircraft Corporation
of China Ltd (Comac) said they have signed an agreement to
collaborate on the C919 and the CSeries aircraft.
The companies have agreed to cooperate on four projects
related to cockpit human-machine (crew) interfaces, electrical
system, development of aluminum-lithium standards and
specifications and areas of customer services in terms of
technical publications and co-location of teams.
All four projects are expected to be completed over the next
12 months and in conjunction with the C919 aircraft development
schedule, the companies said in a joint statement.
Last March, Bombardier and Comac had signed an agreement to
work on commercial planes.