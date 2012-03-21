Bombardier, China's Comac to collaborate on CSeries aircraft

March 21 Canada's Bombardier Aerospace, a unit of Bombardier Inc, and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (Comac) said they have signed an agreement to collaborate on the C919 and the CSeries aircraft.

The companies have agreed to cooperate on four projects related to cockpit human-machine (crew) interfaces, electrical system, development of aluminum-lithium standards and specifications and areas of customer services in terms of technical publications and co-location of teams.

All four projects are expected to be completed over the next 12 months and in conjunction with the C919 aircraft development schedule, the companies said in a joint statement.

Last March, Bombardier and Comac had signed an agreement to work on commercial planes.