UPDATE 1-Bombardier wins $208 mln rail order in Germany

March 30 Bombardier Inc's train unit has won orders worth $208 million to provide 16 TWINDEXX Vario multiple units to Deutsche Bahn AG.

The trains are due to be delivered in the second half of 2014, and is part of an agreement between Bombardier and Deutsche Bahn from December 2008.

The trains will operate on the Kiel-Hamburg and Flensburg-Hamburg railway lines.