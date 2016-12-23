UPDATE 1-Bonanza Creek, other U.S. energy firms announce Chapter 11 plans

(Adds details on other energy company filings)
By Tracy Rucinski and Ahmed Farhatha
Dec 23 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc and two
other energy firms announced on Friday plans to file for
bankruptcy in coming weeks, joining a long list of U.S. energy
companies that have succumbed to a drop in oil prices.
Oil and gas producers Bonanza Creek and Memorial Production
Partners LP and oilfield services provider Forbes
Energy Services Ltd each said they had a plan to
reduce debt and transfer ownership to creditors.
Global oil prices have fallen more than 50 percent
since mid-2014, eroding cash flows of oil producers and crimping
their ability to meet debt and interest payments.
As of Dec. 14, 114 oil and gas producers had filed for
bankruptcy in 2016 with $57 billion in total debt, more than
double the number of filings in 2015, according to Haynes &
Boone, a law firm that specializes in energy restructuring.
Among companies like Forbes that provide well-site services
to energy exploration firms, 110 had filed for Chapter 11
protection with $17 billion of debt as of Dec. 14, also more
than double the 2015 number, according to Haynes & Boone.
Looking ahead to next year, restructuring advisers said they
expect more energy-related bankruptcy filings, as the sector
prepares for an upturn that could follow implementation of
President-elect Donald Trump's pro-drilling agenda or OPEC's
plan to cut oil production for the first time in eight years.
Denver-based Bonanza Creek, with oil and natural gas assets
in Colorado and Arkansas, said it would file for bankruptcy on
or before Jan. 5 with a plan to eliminate $850 million in debt
and provide $200 million in new equity.
The company said it expects to exit bankruptcy in the first
quarter of 2017. Bonanza Creek's shares slid 55 percent to $0.88
in morning trade.
Memorial Production, with oil and gas assets in Texas,
Louisiana, Colorado and California, said it would file for
Chapter 11 in coming weeks with a plan to eliminate $1.3 billion
of debt. Its shares were down 55 percent to $0.18.
Meanwhile, Forbes Energy said it had reached a prepackaged
plan with lenders and would file for bankruptcy in Houston on or
before Jan. 23, 2017. Its shares lost 6.3 percent
to $0.04 in over-the-counter trading on Friday.
Earlier this month, Stone Energy Corp filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it would eliminate about $1.2
billion in debt by transferring control of the company to its
noteholders.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Ahmed Farhatha in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Phil Berlowitz)