UPDATE 1-Bonanza Creek sets IPO price range of $20-$22/shr

* Expects to offer 14.3 mln shares

* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse to be lead underwriters

* To use proceeds to repay debts, expansion of processing facilities

Dec 5U.S-based oil and natural gas company Bonanza Creek Energy Inc said it expects to offer 14.3 million shares at $20-$22 per share in an IPO worth $300 million.

In a filing with U.S. regulators, the Denver-based company said it would offer about 9.5 million shares of its common stock and its selling stockholders would offer about 4.8 million shares.

In June, Bonanza Creek had filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.

The company, which is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and natural gas in the United States, said it has received approval to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BCEI."

The company, which expects net proceeds of $184 million, said it will use the proceeds largely to repay debts which mature in Sept 2016.

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse will be the lead underwriters for the offering.

Bonanza Creek also said it had granted underwriters the right to purchase an additional 2.1 million shares to cover over-allotment.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.