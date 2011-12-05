UPDATE 1-Bonanza Creek sets IPO price range of $20-$22/shr

* Expects to offer 14.3 mln shares
* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse to be lead underwriters
* To use proceeds to repay debts, expansion of processing
facilities
Dec 5U.S-based oil and natural gas company
Bonanza Creek Energy Inc said it expects to offer 14.3 million
shares at $20-$22 per share in an IPO worth $300 million.
In a filing with U.S. regulators, the Denver-based company
said it would offer about 9.5 million shares of its common stock
and its selling stockholders would offer about 4.8 million
shares.
In June, Bonanza Creek had filed with U.S. regulators to
raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.
The company, which is engaged in acquisition, exploration,
development and production of onshore oil and natural gas in the
United States, said it has received approval to list on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BCEI."
The company, which expects net proceeds of $184 million,
said it will use the proceeds largely to repay debts which
mature in Sept 2016.
Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse will be the lead
underwriters for the offering.
Bonanza Creek also said it had granted underwriters the
right to purchase an additional 2.1 million shares to cover
over-allotment.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.