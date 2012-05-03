UPDATE 1-Bonavista Energy profit up on higher production

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Oil and gas company Bonavista Energy Corp posted a 37 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped in part by higher production.
For the January-March quarter, the company earned C$43.7 million ($44.3 million), or 26 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$32 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Production revenue fell 5 percent to C$227 million.
For the quarter, the company produced 70,202 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with 66,178 boe/d, a year ago.
Bonavista's reserves at end of 2011, were 61 percent natural gas and 39 percent oil and natural gas liquids.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $2.70 billion, closed at C$17.88 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS