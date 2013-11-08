Bond markets roar as hunt for yield reaches fever pitch

* Issuers make the most of the best conditions in recent months

* Investors pile into low-beta names

* Pockets of frothiness most obvious in high-yield

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Investors and bankers this week shrugged off concerns of a credit bubble forming and insisted that bumper supply volumes were unlikely to diminish before the end of the year, with issuers keen to preempt macroeconomic risks and make use of welcoming market conditions.

Since the beginning of October, issuance in euro and sterling markets by high-yield, corporate and financial institutions has reached USD115bn, according to Thomson Reuters data, a mere USD22bn short of the total issued in both October and November last year.

"Loose monetary policy is driving this demand for risk and general search for yield," said Georg Grodzki, head of credit research at L&G. "While this might not be sustainable over the long term, this should continue into next year. What helps right now is that any sign of weakness is seen as a buying opportunity."

His view was echoed by DCM syndicate bankers, who have been advising clients to go ahead with transactions now.

"Investors are playing the compression game between high-beta and low-beta credits and in senior financials," said Eric Cherpion, global head of DCM syndicate at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking.

"There is still quite a bit of performance left in areas such as the periphery, especially when the message we are getting from the authorities is that we can sleep soundly."

The Senior Financials and Subordinated indices fell this week to levels last seen in the spring of 2010, just before the first Greek bailout accelerated the eurozone crisis.

Meanwhile, the Crossover index hit its lowest generic level since November 2007 on Thursday after the ECB's surprise 25bp rate cut, trading to 333bp, while the Main dropped to 80bp, taking out the previous week's three-and-a-half-year generic tight of 82.5bp.

"I wouldn't say that spreads are ridiculously tight given modest default rates and downgrade risks. We could see upward pressure when rates start to rise, but looking at the current picture, there is little that warrants a correction," said L&G's Grodzki.

And even the threat of a possible end to the US Federal reserve's quantitative easing is not enough to scare investors.

"The reality is that the Fed will taper at some point but we don't expect the market reaction to be as violent as it was in June," said Craig MacDonald, head of investment grade at Standard Life. "And like in June, we would see it as a buying opportunity if spreads did widen out materially."

LOW BETA FLIGHT

As the tone remains strong, investors have been increasingly willing to move down the credit curve, to the detriment of low-beta names which in the last few years have benefited from a strong flight-to-quality bid.

"I think that demand for some names, like unrated credits, debut issuers and crossover companies, is basically unlimited," one London-based syndicate manager said.

"For the very low-beta names - especially those who come to the market relatively frequently - premiums will have to go up."

Belgium chemical company Solvay attracted a EUR10bn order book for a EUR1.2bn dual-tranche hybrid issue on Monday, while Iccrea Banca, rated BB+/BBB+ by S&P/Fitch, sold a EUR500m three-year, its longest senior unsecured deal in four years, and also the first benchmark from a crossover bank this year in Europe.

"Given that the sense of despair from the crisis has diminished, it is logical that the difference between core and non-core should reduce," said Sandeep Agarwall, head of EMEA DCM at Credit Suisse.

In emerging markets, relatively unknown Vneshprombank and Moscow Domodedovo Airport, which pulled an IPO last year because of its complicated ownership structure, are among the names testing the market's boundaries, alongside CBC, a Brazilian ammunition manufacturer, and Ingenio Magdalena, a Guatemalan sugar processor.

GETTING FROTHY

Frederic Zorzi, joint-head of global syndicate at BNP Paribas, sounded a note of caution. "There is a bit of complacency, and I am not sure the market is pricing all the risk," he said.

"Having said that, the depth of the market is such and there is so much cash, that there is room for different opinions."

Investors are not blind to the signs of potential exuberance, however. "We have seen a return to frothy structures and while fundamentals are not that bad, there are reasons why we need to be vigilant, not least given the explosion of central banks' balance sheets," said L&G's Grodzki.

High yield is one of the areas where the pendulum looks to be swinging too far in favour of issuers.

A number of private equity firms have paid themselves dividends from the proceeds of deeply subordinated payment-in-kind toggles over the past few weeks for companies including healthcare outfit Capsugel and retailer J-Crew.

Highly leveraged companies have also grabbed the opportunity to jump into the market.

First Data, for instance, doubled the size of its senior subordinated add-on to USD1bn last week. The credit card processor, which has lost money every quarter since its 2007 buyout by KKR in 2007, is more than nine-times levered.

In Europe, Unity Media paid a mere 6.25% for a EUR475m 15-year non-call seven transaction - one of the longest maturities attempted in the European high-yield market.

"I would say credit is slowly normalising rather than credit being a bubble. Having said that, we are being much more idiosyncratic and disciplined in terms of what we are buying," said Standard Life's MacDonald.

"We don't want to buy something we would regret later and while we anticipate spreads will be tighter in 12 months, this does not mean that there won't be a correction in the short-term."