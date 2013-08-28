Tradeweb and MarketAxess are bidders for BondDesk -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 28 Institutional fixed-income
trading platform providers Tradeweb and MarketAxess are
among three bidders for BondDesk Group LLC in a deal that is
expected to be valued up to $200 million, two sources familiar
with the situation told Reuters this week.
Tradeweb is viewed to be the lead bidder, according to one
of the sources.
Private equity firm Advent International Corp tapped
Broadhaven Capital Partners LLC to sell BondDesk several weeks
ago, according to the sources, who wished to remain anonymous
because they are not permitted to speak to the media.
It could not be determined who the third bidder was.
A call to Broadhaven was not immediately returned. BondDesk,
Advent, MarketAxess and Tradeweb declined to comment.
BondDesk describes itself as the nation's largest retail
bond-trading venue.
For both Tradeweb, which is majority owned by Thomson
Reuters, and MarketAxess, acquisition of BondDesk would
enable them to begin catering to retail customers.
"This would allow them to expand their footprint into the
retail market, which makes sense," said Adam Sussman, a partner
at Tabb Group, a research and advisory company.
Exchanges and trading platforms are constantly looking to
broaden their offerings and customer bases to diversify their
revenue streams. Earlier this year, Nasdaq OMX Group
bought electronic Treasuries trading platform eSpeed from BGC
Partners for $750 million in cash.