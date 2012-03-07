Bond funds find yield in Europe's mine field

| BOSTON, March 7
BOSTON, March 7 Don't write off Europe's
chaotic bond market just yet - at least not all of it.
Some U.S. bond fund managers say investment-grade corporate
debt from Italy and Spain is a "sweet spot" for picking up
reliable yields at junk bond prices.
To be sure, it's a contrarian investment play on a continent
whose sovereign debt crisis threatens to disrupt the cash flow
of even the most robust European corporations.
Nevertheless, the $14 billion Loomis Sayles Strategic Income
Fund is making small bets on the bonds of European telecom and
utility companies pegged to the dollar.
"We believe those cash flows are not at risk," said Kathleen
Gaffney, a top bond manager at Loomis Sayles. "People will
continue to keep their lights on and talk on the telephone."
Buying debt denominated in dollars instead of euros helps
reduce some exposure to the continent's deep-seated problems.
For bonds that pay out in euros, the higher yields from savvy
security selections could be wiped out by currency moves.
Prospects for reducing Greece's crushing debt load improved
on Wednesday after 30 major banks and pension funds said they
would join a proposed bond swap offer.
Investors are scouring the globe for higher yields.
Multi-sector income funds in the United States have had net
inflows of $30.6 billion over the past two years, according to
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Net assets in the category
totaled $118.5 billion at the end of January, compared with $73
billion two years earlier.
The Loomis Sayles fund has outperformed its peer group for
the past decade, racking up a 10-year annual total return of
10.79 percent, compared with the group average of 6.68 percent,
according to Lipper.
Corporate bonds in Germany and France, two of the more
stable European economies, are not attractive to Gaffney and her
team because the yields have not been pushed up much by the
crisis. This week, for example, the spread on a German utility
bond against the yield on U.S. Treasuries was 91 basis points
while comparable bonds in Spain and Portugal had spreads of 225
basis points and 670 basis points, respectively.
"The sweet spot is Italy and Spain," Gaffney said. "We
continue to be buyers of telecoms and utilities." She said the
fund has found yields of 7 percent or more.
In recent months, the Loomis Sayles fund has disclosed small
holdings in the bonds of Telecom Italia Capital SA
and Telefonica Emisiones SAU, for example.
Bill Kohli, co-head of fixed income at Boston-based Putnam
Investments, is finding both investment-grade and junk debt of
European companies that he said have been overly penalized
because of their location.
"It's not because of a weak company," Kohli said. "We think
even below investment-grade debt could be attractive."
Some fund managers, however, see danger rather than
opportunity in European corporate bonds.
Mike Cirami, a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global
fixed-income team, said the wider credit spreads that have
attracted some investors should be seen as more of an imminent
warning sign.
"If bond spreads are trading at junk levels, it may be that
the credits are more like junk," Cirami says. "It's a more
difficult environment for corporates. Sovereigns can go after
corporates to protect their creditworthiness to the detriment of
the corporates."
Actions could include increased taxation and, for utilities,
price cuts imposed by regulators. And any extended sovereign
weakness could impair corporate access to refinancing, Analysts
at Goldman Sachs last month said European telecoms face painful
choices, such as asset sales and cutting capital spending and
shareholder dividends, to reduce their leverage.
In addition, there would be another level of risk in
European corporate bonds if their respective countries were to
decide they didn't want to stay in the European Union.
Loomis Sayles' Gaffney said there is a huge incentive to
keep the European Union together. A worst-case scenario would be
if Italy and Spain left the union and returned to their prior
currencies.
"You would then see huge devaluation," she said.