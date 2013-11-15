Major Australian banks head for Europe

* Lenders increase issuance in euros and sterling
* Favourable basis swap lures issuers to Europe
* Issuance in dollars drops as market becomes less
competitive
By John Weavers
Nov 14 (IFR) - Australia's major banks are following in the
footsteps of corporate Australia and are heading to Europe for
funding.
The key driver has been a favourable move in cross-currency
basis swaps that has made Europe as attractive a destination for
issuing bonds as the traditionally dominant US dollar market.
Five-year euro/US dollar basis swap rates have contracted
50bp since June 2012, from 65bp to 15bp, amid growing investor
confidence in the eurozone economy and a dearth of euro supply.
The move in swap rates includes a near 15bp tightening since
early September 2013 as October's US government shutdown
loomed. The Australian dollar/US dollar swap meanwhile has
remained largely unchanged at about 25bp throughout 2013.
A lower basis swap shaves valuable percentage points off the
final cost of funding for companies that borrow in euros and
swap the proceeds into Australian dollars.
Australian banks go abroad for funding because the domestic
bond market is not deep enough to meet all of their wholesale
funding needs. A more diverse investor base also offers
protection in the event issuers are frozen out of markets as the
Aussie majors were during the global financial crisis before the
Commonwealth Government stepped in and provided guarantees.
The banks were heavy issuers in Europe last year, but mainly
in the continent's deep covered bond market. The latest run of
offerings, however, shows that Europe's senior unsecured market
has become an increasingly viable option.
A spate of euro and sterling deals this fall has added up
to one quarter of all senior unsecured funding for Australia's
major banks this year. Only 10% of senior unsecured funding for
the banks was in euros and sterling in 2012.
The euro's share has climbed to 16% from 5% while 10% has
been raised in sterling this year versus 4% in 2012.
"There is pent-up Euro demand for Australian major senior
bank paper given the comparable lack of issuance in recent
years," said Paul White, global head of syndicate at ANZ.
Also, the euro/bills basis has contracted "substantially
from the relatively high historical levels seen in 2012, making
funding levels more attractive," White said.
In contrast, the four biggest Australian banks have cut
their reliance on the US dollar market from 40% of senior
unsecured funding in 2012 to 35% this year. Samurai issuance has
dropped from 10% last year to nothing this year until
Commonwealth Bank of Australia offered a JPY100bn (U$1.01bn)
Samurai bond with fixed and floating three-year tranches on
November 8.
National Australia Bank, rated Aa2/AA-/AA-
(Moody's/S&P/Fitch), started the ball rolling on the latest
spree of European borrowings on November 5, when it raised £425m
(US$681.7m) from its first senior unsecured sterling issue of
the year. The new three-year floating-rate note priced at
three-month Libor plus 48bp.
NAB swapped the notes back to a spread in the high 60s over
local bank bills (BBSW). This is only about 10bp wide of where a
new Aussie major three-year floater would price in the domestic
market, which has the advantage of an elevated bid from local
bank balance sheets.
The following day, NAB issued a 1bn (US$1.35bn) 2.0%
seven-year bond at mid swaps plus 58bp, believed to be the
thinnest spread for a seven-year euro-denominated bond for any
bank since 2008.
The seven-year euro print also allowed NAB to diversify its
maturity schedules. Tenors of three to five years dominate the
Australian market, and it is unusual to see anything printed
between five and 10 years in US dollars.
NAB and ANZ recently priced Aussie dollar five-year
offerings at 88bp over bank bills, suggesting that a new
seven-year bond would probably price at about 110bp over BBSW,
according to Sydney syndication desks.
The new NAB euro seven-year bond was swapped back to about
125bp over BBSW, 15bp or so wide of a theoretical Aussie dollar
seven-year note, but about 10bp inside the interpolated US
dollar curve.
On the same day, Westpac Banking Corp became the last of
Australia's four major banks to issue a three-year euro floater
this year with a 800m transaction.
The November 10 2016 offering was priced to yield 33bp over
three-month Euribor, which was flat or 1bp inside the 1bn ANZ
October 2016s and the 850bn CBA October 2016s.
Swapping back to Australian dollars would have resulted in a
spread of about 65bp over BBSW, which is just 6bp to 8bp more
than where a major bank can expect to issue a local currency
three-year floater. It also priced flat to just back of the
banks' current outstanding US dollar curve, according to the
lead managers.
Such competitive pricings suggest that Europe will become an
increasingly frequent destination for Australia's highly
regarded major banks