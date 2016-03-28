版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 23:14 BJT

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan team up for US$818m CMBS deal

NEW YORK, March 28 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have teamed up for the first time since the crisis to underwrite a conduit commercial mortgage bond by themselves, according to investors and syndicate sources. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

