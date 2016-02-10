Guggenheim launching new bond ETF amid tough market conditions

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 10 Guggenheim Partners is
launching a new fixed-income exchange-traded fund on Wednesday,
bringing its approach to risk management to a roiling corporate
bond market.
The Guggenheim Total Return Bond ETF will be managed
by a team that includes Scott Minerd, Guggenheim's global chief
investment officer and a closely watched investor.
"The world of fixed-income today is becoming a risk-off
market," said Anne Walsh, one of the funds' other portfolio
managers, who said China's currency could devalue further and
oil could slide as low at $22 per barrel before ultimately
rising above $40.
"There are going to be some real winners and there are going
to be some real losers. And there are going to be some
defaults."
Yet bond funds have been a fertile growth area for ETF
managers, powered by the race into safe-haven Treasury bonds and
the appeal of brand-name market tacticians, including Jeffrey
Gundlach, who manages the SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical
ETF and Pimco's Total Return Active ETF.
Taxable-bond ETFs in the U.S. took in $52.7 billion over a
12-month period that ended Jan. 31, according to Lipper data.
Guggenheim's ETF managers will be subject to restrictions on
the assets they can buy: for instance, they can place at most 20
percent of their assets in bank loans and 20 percent in
asset-backed securities.
"That is a more significant allocation limit than we would
have in the open-end mutual fund," said Walsh. "I see that
tradeoff for investors who want the ETF structure as
reasonable."
The restrictions could potentially trim the funds'
performance relative to a mutual-fund counterpart, Guggenheim
Total Return Bond Fund, but also may enhance its
ability to liquidate fund assets on demand.
Over the past four years, the Guggenheim Total Return Bond
Fund is returned 5.8 percent, compared to its peers' 3 percent
average, according to Lipper.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Alan Crosby)