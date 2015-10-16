Bond ETFs cross $500 bln mark for the first time -BlackRock

BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 16 Assets in fixed-income exchange traded funds (ETFs) crossed the half-trillion dollar mark for the first time this week, BlackRock Inc said Friday, despite the looming threat of rising interest rates.
Bond ETFs listed around the world totalled $500.3 billion in assets under management by the close of trade on Thursday, according to BlackRock, the largest issuer of such funds, still only a fraction of the $100 trillion global debt market.
Most ETFs are held in funds listed and traded in the United States, where investors bought more than $43 billion in the year through September. Government debt funds and short-maturity bonds were particular favourites as they are relatively resilient in a rising interest-rate environment rise.
ETFs, which debuted in the United States in 2002, are increasingly used by both retail investors and institutions as a replacement for corporate bond and government-issued debt.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.