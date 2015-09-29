CORRECTED-Glencore assets plunge but hope for bondholders remains

By Michael Turner and Alasdair Reilly
LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Glencore's debt and equity plunged
on Monday on the back of a damning analyst note, with only the
commodity firm's shortest bonds maturing this year managing to
resist the sell-off.
But the outlook for the debt-laden firm does not appear to
be as bleak as the headline figures suggest. Glencore still has
access to billions of dollars of undrawn bank loans and, with
the company teetering on the edge of losing its investment grade
rating, some investors think dropping into junk territory will
spark a rally in the issuer's debt.
Glencore, which reported US$29.55bn of net debt at the end
of June, took a hammering on Monday after analysts at Investec
warned that if commodity prices stay where they are, and in the
absence of a substantial restructuring, "nearly all the equity
value of both Glencore and Anglo American could evaporate."
While Anglo American's five-year CDS reacted by widening 21%
to 522bp, the drama lay in Glencore's CDS moves. The firm's
five-year CDS leapt by 214bp to 745bp, according to CreditViews,
a move of some 40%. Those swaps were trading at 368bp in early
September.
Glencore's Eurobonds due in 2016 and beyond plunged, with
the issuer's US$1bn May 27, 2016 notes down over three points to
96.25, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon prices. The bonds have
been gradually drifting down from par for the last month.
"People are scared," said a fixed income investor. "Every
day it goes lower and looks cheap, but then the next day it gets
cheaper still."
SHORTERS SWOOP
This pattern looks unlikely to cease anytime soon, as the
bonds are being shorted by hedge funds, which has the effect of
pushing prices even lower.
"There is no one really stepping in to do anything to stop
the fall," said the investor. "There are no marginal buyers, so
anyone that can short it, is shorting it."
Collapsing cash prices are even more pronounced at the
further reaches of Glencore's curve. The issuer's 1.25bn April
2018s are down over 5.5 points at 94.25, while the US$1.5bn May
2023s have dropped almost nine points to 73.7.
The equity has fared even worse, plunging more than 27% in
the morning session on Monday to a low of 66.90p by 1:45pm.
Shares quickly bounced from that low and were bid at 74.30p half
an hour later.
Glencore is being punished for its US$29.6bn debt pile - its
net debt to adjusted Ebitda was at 2.71 times at the end of
August, according to company statements. Earlier this month,
Glencore raised US$2.5bn through a share placement, part of a
wider plan to cut its net debt by a third by the end of next
year but investors remain concerned about the company's outlook.
Anglo American, meanwhile, had net debt of US$11.9bn, as at
July 24, and has seen much less volatility in the stock markets
with a far smaller share slump of 8.7%.
"Glencore seems to be a lightning rod for these things,"
said a bond investor.
MONEY TO PAY
Glencore's short-term debt, however, has held up much
better, with the US$1.25bn October 23, 2015 notes still priced a
shade above par at 100.02, implying that investors believe they
will be repaid the full amount of principal due.
"I don't think there's any chance of non-payment," said a
bond investor.
The company said at half-year that it had committed undrawn
bank facilities and cash totalling US$10.5bn, comfortably above
its US$3bn minimum liquidity threshold, after agreeing a
US$15.25bn syndicated committed revolving credit facility in
June. The loan, which was agreed with a global syndicate of 60
banks, is split between tranches paying margins ranging from
40bp to 45bp over Libor.
But liquidity is not the only challenge Glencore faces. The
company is also battling to keep its investment grade rating.
Glencore, BBB negative outlook by Standard & Poor's, will
see its investment grade status under pressure if there is even
a small move against the company in the spot prices of
commodities such as zinc, nickel and coal, said Goldman Sachs in
a research note.
"A 5% drop in spot commodity and flat FX would see most of
Glencore's credit rating metrics fall well outside the required
range to maintain its IG rating," said the US bank. "Recent
underperformance suggests that the measures exercised are
insufficient and more is needed."
A move into junk will see swathes of investors with a
mandate to only buy investment grade debt dump the bonds. But
this might not be terrible news for Glencore's remaining bond
investors.
"You may well see a rally," said one. "Yes, the IG funds are
no longer able to hold it, but you get different pools of
investors move in and buy the debt that are excluded while it is
rated triple B."
This phenomenon has some precedent. UK retailer Tesco was
cut to sub-investment grade by S&P in January, and the yield on
its US$1bn January 2017 bonds reacted by dropping from above 3%
to 2.487%. They are now trading at 2.064%.
Glencore did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Turner and Alasdair Reilly.; Editing by
Julian Baker and Sudip Roy)