Screws turn on Glencore's euro debt

LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Glencore's euro-denominated debt came under more pressure at the market open on Tuesday morning, with its bonds selling off by up to 11 points, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Glencore's 1.25bn March 2017s saw the biggest fall in cash price terms, dropping 11.09 points to 86.133 and pushing the yield up to over 16.5%.

The bonds had already fallen four points on Monday following a dire analyst note from Investec warning that unless the company undergoes substantial restructuring, "nearly all the equity value of Glencore ... could evaporate."

Glencore's five-year CDS is also under sustained stress early Tuesday morning, moving to a bid of 922bp.

The company, which is creaking beneath a US$29.55bn mountain of net debt, has also seen its 750m March 2025 bonds lose 8.65 points to 62.15.

Despite the huge swings in the company's asset prices - five-year CDS swung out by 291bp to 822bp on Monday - some analysts are positive on the company's short-term liquidity.

UBS said in a research note on Tuesday: "We firmly believe the balance sheet ... is well structured with no covenants, good liquidity ... and no refinancing needed until 2017."

(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)