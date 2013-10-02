Huge investment needs temper Green bond hype

* Survey estimates USD6trn needed for Green projects by 2020
* Supras underplay growth potential in Green bond programmes
* Bankers say niche sector can thrive with standardisation
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - Despite major advances in 2013, Green
bonds look set to remain a niche product, unlikely to make a
meaningful contribution towards the estimated USD6trn needed to
support low-carbon energy projects by 2020.
Since the financial crisis destroyed most of the monoline
bond insurers, and tougher capital and liquidity rules forced
banks out of risky long-term finance, public sector and
supranational organisations have had to fund a growing share of
Green infrastructure projects.
The first ever USD1bn benchmark Green bond from the
International Finance Corporation back in February was heralded
as a milestone in allowing ethically-minded investors to invest
in size towards these projects, and issuers like NRW.Bank are
joining the trend and setting up new programmes.
However, the uptick in supply from these developmental
organisations is still a drop in the ocean compared to the
USD10trn estimated by HSBC as the scale of investment needed in
the sector, of which around USD6trn is expected to be serviced
by debt markets.
"The requirements for Green financing are significantly
higher than can be provided by supranational institutions," said
Isabelle Laurent, head of funding at the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development, which issued a USD250m Green
bond earlier this month.
"In order to properly grow this sector insurance and pension
funds will need to take on some of this long-term project risk.
This, however, will depend on the impact of future regulatory
frameworks CRD IV and Solvency II."
Other capital markets solutions such as project bonds are
still very much in their infancy, and for now investors are
looking for the safest possible Green investments.
"To date, investor exposure to the climate-themed bond
universe has been limited to the thematic funds populated by
supranational issuance," wrote HSBC in its latest report, Bonds
and Climate Change: The State of the Market in 2013.
While supranationals and agencies can fund Green projects
through their normal funding programmes, they view it as part of
their developmental mission to try to encourage ethical
investment.
Furthermore, it allows them access to stringently
Green-focused investors that would not normally buy their
regular bond issuance.
As well as the IFC and EBRD deals this year, the World Bank
has issued a new USD550m Green bond and the EIB has launched a
EUR650m Climate Awareness Bond (and a subsequent EUR250m tap),
while the pipeline for issuance is growing with the likes of the
African Development Bank and NRW.Bank readying deals.
"We expect to issue our first themed bond some time during
November to the middle of December this year," said Klaus
Rupprath, head of capital markets at NRW.Bank. "The sector is
definitely gaining momentum."
Bankers are confident that interest will continue to
flourish.
"The track record for Green investments is much more
established in equities, but now some of these investors are
starting to pay attention to debt instruments as well," said
Andrew Salvoni, vice-president of SSA syndicate at Morgan
Stanley.
STANDARDS NEEDED?
A lack of standardisation across Green products, however, is
holding growth back, say bankers.
Calculations of the size of the market illustrate this
problem. In its July report, HSBC concluded that the universe of
climate-themed bonds outstanding totalled USD346bn-equivalent, a
significant expansion on the 2012 estimate of USD174bn.
That figure, however, includes a wide range of bonds and not
just dedicated Green labelled products. For example, it includes
China's Ministry of Railways bonds which account for over one
third - or USD117bn-equivalent - of its total climate-themed
bond universe.
By comparison, at the end of last year the OECD calculated
that the global Green bond market was just USD16bn, tiny
compared to the overall bond market of USD95trn.
"It is smaller than a necessary market size of USD200 to
USD300bn required to create a sufficiently liquid asset class
for institutional investors to access," the OECD report
concluded.
The disparity in these calculations emphasises that it is a
market consisting of tailored and bespoke products, and puts a
dampener on plans to further develop liquid Green indices and
ultimately create a "use of proceeds" exchange-traded fund.
In November, the World Bank - which was the first entity to
issue a Green bond in 2008 - is holding a conference to try to
address the problem of standardisation.
"We need this meeting to see how far away we are from a
common ground agreed to by both issuers and investors, and how
difficult the requirements will be for issuers," said George
Richardson, head of capital markets at the World Bank.
"It will enable new Green or SRI bond issuers coming into
the market to have some basic set of guidelines or framework."
However, others are not convinced these discussions will
help to advance the market given wide-ranging requirements of
Green investors.
"I don't think standardisation is the answer; the important
aspect is transparency," said EBRD's Laurent.
"The number of ethically-minded investors is certainly
growing, but what is increasingly apparent is that it is not one
homogenous investor base."