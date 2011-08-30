EURO BONDS-America Movil, Barclays, Swedbank, Erste, CRH

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond issues in the European bond market on Monday:

MANDATE: America Movil names CS for CHF150m+ 6.25yr

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., guaranteed by Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V. and rated A2/A-/A (all stable), has mandated Credit Suisse as sole lead manager for a CHF150m+ long six year deal maturing 27 December 2017. Pricing is expected later today at an mid swaps plus 86bp area, with an indicative yield of 2.01% and an expected coupon of 2%. Standalone Docs with Swiss Law, Sales Limits: USA, US persons, EEA, UMS, 5k denoms, SIX listing, pay day 27 Sep.

GUIDANCE: Barclays 3yr covered MS+52a

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Books are open for the Barclays three year, benchmark euro covered bond at mid swaps plus 52bp area. Pricing is expected later today for the Aaa/AAA/AAA rated Banca IMI, Barclays Capital, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CITI and Danske led deal.

MANDATE: Swedbank names leads for 4yr EUR covered

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Swedbank Hypotek AB has mandated Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, UBS Investment Bank and Swedbank markets as joint lead managers for its upcoming 4yr euro-denominated Swedish covered bond (rated Aaa/AAA by Moody's and S&P). The deal is expected to be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.

MANDATE: Erste Bank names leads for 7yr Austrian Oepfa

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Erste Group Bank AG has mandated BNP Paribas, Erste Group, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International and UBS Investment Bank to lead manage its upcoming 7-yr Austrian Public Sector Pfandbrief transaction. The issue will be rated Aaa by Moody's and will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions. Initial thoughtss are at the MS+55bp area.

MANDATE: CRH names leads for long dated EUR covered

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat (CRH) has mandated Barclays Capital, CA-CIB, LBBW, Natixis and SG CIB to lead manage a forthcoming long dated EUR denominated covered bond transaction. The issue is expected to be rated Aaa/AAA by Moody's and Fitch and will be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Alex Chambers)