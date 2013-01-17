Spanish Group Villar Mir to issue up to 150 mln euros in bonds

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Jan 17 GVM Debentures Lux, a company totally controlled by Spanish construction Group Villar Mir, said on Thursday it will issue between 125 million euros and 150 million euros in convertible bonds which may be exchanged for existing shares in the construction company OHL.
The bonds, with a maturity of 5 years, will pay an annual interest of between 5.5 percent and 6 percent.
Villar Mir is the current chairman of OHL.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.